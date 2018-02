Mass. Sens. To EPA: Make GE Send River Waste Out Of State

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- A trio of congressional representatives Thursday urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reject a request by General Electric for local disposal of contaminated soil dredged from the Housatonic River after an agency appeal board threw that section of the cleanup plan into question.



Responding to a January Environmental Appeals Board ruling ordering the agency to reconsider its decision to bar GE from disposing of polychlorinated biphenyl-contaminated soil near the river, Massachusetts Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey and Representative Richard Neal released a...

