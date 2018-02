State Diversion Of 911 Fees Lands In FCC Crosshairs

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission members penned a bipartisan op-ed Friday that called for putting a stop to 911 fee diversion, after the agency opened up public comment on states' use of emergency services funds for other projects.



The FCC had released a report Wednesday to Congress finding that six states use 911 fees for non-911 purposes. The agency said it is seeking input “on potential ways to dissuade states and other jurisdictions from instituting 911 fee diversion,” and on “the specific impact, if any, that such diversion...

To view the full article, register now.