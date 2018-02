ITC Says UK DNA Sequencer Doesn't Violate PacBio Patent

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that U.K. company Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ imported DNA sequencers do not violate two patents by Silicon Valley-based Pacific Biosciences of California, according to a notice issued by the commission on Wednesday.



In its notice of the commission’s final determination, the ITC said it found that Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. did not violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 through the importation, sale for importation and sale within the U.S. of certain single-molecule nucleic acid sequencing systems and...

To view the full article, register now.