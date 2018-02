DHS Agent Gets 3 Years For Taking Bribe From Cartel Member

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- A special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who admitted to taking "cash, drinks, dinners and prostitutes" from a Colombian cocaine supplier in exchange for scuttling the case against him was sentenced to three years in prison by a Florida federal judge on Friday.



Christopher V. Ciccione II, 52, was charged last year with conspiracy, honest services fraud and obstruction of justice, and copped to conspiracy in November. Prosecutors sought a 46-month sentence, but U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. determined that 36 months,...

