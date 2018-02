Mini Donut Shop Says Fla. Competitor Is Infringing TM

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Illinois-based Mini Donut Factory Inc. finds nothing sweet about similarly named Mini Doughnut Factory LLC, accusing the owners of the South Tampa, Florida, business of infringing on its state and federal trademarks in a lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court Friday.



Mini Donut, which has four locations, said it has been using the name continuously since December 2008 and this past December received official federal trademark registration.



The complaint alleges that Mini Doughnut owners Patrick and Zezura Ruddell intentionally chose the similar sounding name when they...

