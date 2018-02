7th Circ. Says Appeal Of Undefined Attys' Fees Premature

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- Jackson National Life Insurance Co. can't appeal a ruling that it must pay attorneys' fees to a customer in a death benefit dispute until the lower court says how much the company owes, the Seventh Circuit said Friday in tossing the case.



The insurer had appealed after an Illinois federal judge said it owed nearly $200,000 to plaintiff Norma Cooke on her husband’s life insurance policy, plus attorneys' fees. But the judge hadn’t yet said how much the attorneys' fees were at the time of the...

