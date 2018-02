Building Supply Antitrust Suit Survives Dismissal Phase

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- Building-supply company Armstrong World Industries Inc. will have to face an antitrust suit after a Delaware federal judge refused Friday to dismiss most of the suit's claims that Armstrong established exclusive agreements with ceiling tile distributors that locked out competitors.



U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney only dismissed Roxul USA Inc.’s antitrust claims insofar as they tried to invoke foreign trade in Canada, and also tossed claims of tortious interference with business relationships, which were found lacking under Delaware law. The rest of the antitrust allegations...

