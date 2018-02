Tenants 2 Years Late To Claim $21M DuPont Superfund Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:16 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge on Friday told a group of frustrated Hoosier State residents they are two years too late to intervene in a $21 million cleanup deal with Atlantic Richfield Co. and DuPont despite sympathizing with them over the slow pace of the Superfund cleanup.



U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon said he understood the anger felt by residents of an East Chicago, Indiana, public housing complex forced from their homes two years after the $21 million cleanup deal was reached with oil company Arco...

