Ford Must Bargain With IUOE Workers At Car Test Site

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board Judge ruled Thursday that Ford Motor Co. violated federal labor law when it refused to recognize or bargain with an International Union of Operating Engineers local that had represented workers at a vehicle testing facility it purchased.



Administrative Law Judge David Goldman ruled that Ford violated the National Labor Relations Act when, after assuming control of the facility, it refused to recognize the IOUE local that had represented skilled maintenance workers there, instead recognizing a different union that provided similar workers...

To view the full article, register now.