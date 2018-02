Attys In Vita-Mix Row Must Back Up $7.2M Fee Request

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge said Friday she needs more information about the work attorneys undertook on behalf of consumers accusing Vita-Mix Corp. of making faulty blenders before awarding them $7.2 million of an estimated $300 million settlement.



U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott said the attorneys must submit “significantly more documentation” about experience level, contributions to the case and billing rate within 10 days to help her make a decision about their fees. She also requested details about each of the named plaintiffs’ efforts in the...

