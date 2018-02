Sen. Murray Asks Trade Groups For Sex Harassment Data

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., on Friday called on a dozen top business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, to turn over information about the way their industries and members handle sexual harassment allegations.



Murray, who is the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, sent a series of two-page letters to the presidents of each group seeking a wide variety of information, policies and studies related to sexual harassment in their sectors as well...

