Accountant Can't Nix Punitives From Atty's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge on Friday ruled that an accountant accused by a Philadelphia personal injury lawyer of failing to notice as a paralegal embezzled more than half a million dollars must face punitive damages.



Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Ann Butchart denied Steven J. Comer and Associates' preliminary objections in a lawsuit brought by attorney Louis Jay Arnold. In a lawsuit in November, Arnold said that Comer’s lax record keeping and financial management left paralegal Lana Rutecki — who also served as the...

