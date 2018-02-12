Expert Analysis

A Fresh Look At CFPB's Enforcement Process

By Jean Veta and Eitan Levisohn February 12, 2018, 11:51 AM EST

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 11:51 AM EST) -- On Feb. 7, 2018, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published the latest in its growing series of requests for information, this one seeking comment on the bureau’s enforcement process.[1] As with earlier RFIs, the bureau recognizes that the enforcement process may impose burdens on regulated entities and is seeking information on how to improve enforcement processes while remaining faithful to the bureau’s objectives and “ensuring a fair and transparent process for parties subject to [the bureau’s] enforcement authority.”

This RFI, following on RFIs relating to civil...
