Sanderson Farms Must Face '100% Natural' Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruled Friday that Sanderson Farms must face claims from three nonprofits that it falsely advertises its chicken products as “100% natural” and misleads consumers about how the animals are raised, finding their claims aren’t preempted by federal law.



U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled that the suit brought by the Organic Consumers Association, Friends of the Earth and the Center for Food Safety — alleging that Sanderson products tested in 2015 and 2016 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection...

To view the full article, register now.