La. Eatery Owner Can’t Duck Breach Claim In TM Spat

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge ruled that the former owner of famous New Orleans restaurant Camellia Grill correctly claimed that the eatery’s current owner breached the terms of their license agreement by unlawfully using trademarks associated with the original restaurant, in a split decision Friday.



In the same order, however, Hicham Khodr, the current owner, was granted the right to seek a judgment to affirm that he owns the trademarks associated with the restaurant’s iconic original Carrollton Avenue property and that his use of the marks is...

To view the full article, register now.