Sen. Markey Asks Tillerson, Mnuchin About Novatek Shipment

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts is questioning the heads of the U.S. Departments of State and Treasury about whether Russian companies are skirting U.S. sanctions, citing the fact that Boston Harbor recently fielded a shipment containing liquified natural gas from sanctioned producer OAO Novatek.



Markey, who is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, announced on Friday that he had sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, posing questions he asked them to respond to...

