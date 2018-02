Insurer Fights $17.3M In Coverage For Pelvic Mesh Claims

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:59 PM EST) -- A Medmarc Casualty Insurance Co. unit on Friday hit medical device maker Medtronic PLC with a suit in Virginia federal court, alleging Medtronic negotiated a sloppy and deceitful settlement to end underlying pelvic mesh claims and is therefore not entitled to $17.3 million in coverage.



Medtronic is covered under three policies with Medmarc unit Noetic Specialty Insurance Co., each with an overall limit of $10 million. The policies were issued to Medtronic unit Covidien PLC, which Medtronic acquired in 2015.



Covidien is seeking $17.3 million in...

