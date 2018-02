3rd Circ. Tosses Fed. Worker's Blacklist Claims

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has upheld the dismissal of a man's claims that he was passed up for a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture because of work-related criticisms he made about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, his former employer, saying he failed to make specific claims that the USDA had blacklisted him.



The three-judge panel noted Friday that even by Paul J. Bishop's own acknowledgement, the people doing the actual hiring for entomologist and botanist jobs at the USDA knew nothing about his DHS...

To view the full article, register now.