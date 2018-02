Computer Sciences To Pay Md. $81M To End Medicaid IT Row

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- Computer Sciences Corp., a contractor to the Maryland Department of Health, will pay $81 million to settle a suit with the state stemming from allegations that it fell behind schedule in maintaining the state’s Medicaid computer system and failed to make changes required by the Affordable Care Act, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Friday.



“This settlement compensates the state for the damages it suffered from the failure of CSC to live up to its obligations under its contract with MDH,” he said in a...

