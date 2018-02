4 Things Real Estate Lawyers Need To Know About Bitcoin

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 12:02 PM EST) -- The recent wild swings in the price of bitcoin coupled with reports of property purchases using the cryptocurrency is generating a buzz in the real estate community, and lawyers say it's crucial to be up to speed on a few key aspects of bitcoin when discussing potential deals with clients.



Attorneys say they have seen an uptick in interest from clients over the past several months, and most conversations at some point circle back to the question of how to get deals done given bitcoin's volatility....

To view the full article, register now.