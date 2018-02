Tenn. Court Must Rethink Whether Dead Man Knew Diagnosis

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Tennessee appeals court has reinstated a malpractice claim filed by the estate of a man who died of sepsis after being sent home with a diagnosis of dehydration, finding the case’s undisputed facts don’t prove the man knew of his alleged misdiagnosis before he died.



The court noted in its decision Friday that when John Suttle became aware of emergency room physician Laurence Gross’ misdiagnosis is key in determining when the clock started ticking on his one-year statute of limitations to file a suit, which...

To view the full article, register now.