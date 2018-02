Attys Skeptical Of National Vetting Center's Promises

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's recently unveiled National Vetting Center promises to establish long-sought interagency cooperation on immigration processing, but does so with what some attorneys and advocates regard as an anti-immigrant agenda that may clog the system rather than simplify it.



Trump signed a broad memorandum Tuesday establishing the center to enhance screening of anyone trying to enter the U.S. and to improve information-sharing among the U.S. departments of Homeland Security, Justice, State and the intelligence community. It requires that the agencies jointly present the president with...

