9th Circ. Says Police Officer Can't Be Fired For Affair

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived a former police officer’s claim that she was wrongly fired for having an affair, putting the appeals court at odds with the Fifth and Tenth circuits, which the panel said had not taken into account a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court decision on privacy and sexual conduct.



The panel reversed, in part, a lower court’s judgment against former Roseville, California, police officer Janelle Perez in her suit alleging the department discriminated against her and violated her constitutional rights by firing her...

To view the full article, register now.