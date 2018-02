WorldLink Can't Revive Coverage Bid, Insurer Tells 5th Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. on Friday asked the Fifth Circuit to turn down staffing agency Adi WorldLink LLC’s attempt to revive its claim for coverage for a chain of employee arbitrations, saying because the first claim was late it had the right to reject the entire batch.



RSUI argued WorldLink can’t use a prior coverage endorsement to save its claims for coverage for a batch of labor law arbitrations it faced in 2015, saying its policy language inextricably linked those claims with the invalid 2014 claim....

To view the full article, register now.