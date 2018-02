Gov't Must Seek Tribes' Input On Vital Issues: NCAI Prez

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- The federal government must respect tribes’ sovereignty by engaging their leaders on infrastructure, tax, energy, land management, labor and many other issues impacting tribal governments and members, the president of the National Congress of American Indians said Monday.



In the annual State of Indian Nations address, delivered at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., NCAI President Jefferson Keel declared that tribes are “strong and resilient and everlasting,” but that tribal governments and communities now “stand on high alert.”



“For too many years, the echoes of America’s colonial past...

