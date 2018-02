General Dynamics Buys IT Solutions Biz In $9.6B Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 12:58 PM EST) -- General Dynamics has agreed to absorb CSRA Inc. in a deal with an enterprise value of $9.6 billion, adding a business that provides IT services for federal customers to the defense giant’s portfolio, the companies announced Monday.



Under the terms of the transaction, a General Dynamics subsidiary will acquire CSRA through a cash tender offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of CSRA common stock for $40.75 apiece. The deal is valued at $9.6 billion, including the assumption of $2.8 billion in CSRA debt....

