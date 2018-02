Euromoney Sells Market Intelligence Biz In $180.5M Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 1:28 PM EST) -- Financial publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC said Monday it will sell its market information unit to a consortium consisting of the private equity arm of Citic Capital Holdings Ltd. and the global arm of Chinese business news firm Caixin Media in a $180.5 million deal.



Citic and Caixin Global Ltd. will take over Euromoney's Global Markets Intelligence Division, a provider of intelligence and information services with a primary focus on companies and industries in both emerging and developed markets.



Euromoney said it expects the deal to...

