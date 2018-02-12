Analysis

Will Big Drugmakers Mimic Purdue On Opioid Marketing?

By Emily Field and Jeff Overley

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:50 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma’s decision to scale back its opioid marketing amid an onslaught of litigation will force many big drugmakers to consider similar moves, potentially marking a seminal moment in the nation’s brutal opioid epidemic.

Purdue announced over the weekend that it cut its sales force in half and stopped sending opioid promoters to physician offices "effective immediately." The decision comes as Purdue and other opioid sellers are embroiled in multidistrict litigation in Ohio federal court, where U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is hoping for a quick...
