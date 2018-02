Enviro Watchdog Says DOI Temp Officials Are Illegal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- An environmental group on Monday accused the U.S. Department of the Interior of illegally installing temporary leaders of its Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service and National Parks Service, potentially invalidating actions taken by those agencies or making them more vulnerable to legal challenges.



In a complaint filed with the DOI's inspector general, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility claims that the acting heads of the BLM, FWS and NPS are serving in violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, which is designed to prevent the president from evading...

