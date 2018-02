Gerrymandering Case Casts Political Cloud Over Pa. Justices

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- The recent landmark decision throwing out Pennsylvania’s congressional map over claims of Republican gerrymandering has left the five Democrats on the state’s Supreme Court facing accusations of partisan bias and given reform advocates new ammunition in their fight to end the system of statewide judicial elections.



The court’s Democratic majority has faced unsparing criticism from Republican legislators over the last month following a 5-2 ruling that the map was “aimed at achieving unfair partisan gain” for the GOP, which currently holds 13 of the state’s 17...

