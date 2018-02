Senate Kicks Off Immigration Debate With Uncertain End

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- After months of false starts, fiery rhetoric and failed attempts at bipartisan legislation, the Senate voted to start a rare, free-wheeling immigration debate on the floor Monday, as the body struggles to grapple with legislation addressing immigrants brought to the country as children.



The children, referred to as Dreamers, a subset of whom have participated in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, have been placed at the center of the immigration debate since President Donald Trump announced in September that he would sunset their legal...

