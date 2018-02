Roof, Gutter Cleaners Get OK For $1.7M Wage Settlement

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge on Friday gave his final approval to a $1.7 million deal to end a class action accusing a company that performs window and gutter cleaning of not paying technicians for certain work they did off the clock.



King County Superior Court Judge John. P. Erlick on Friday granted final approval to the settlement of claims against Quick & Clear Inc., which does business as AA Window and Gutter Cleaning, and its owner Brett VandenBrink. The judge, who said the court preliminarily approved...

