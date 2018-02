How To Help Clients Guard Against Interloping Bidders

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 11:33 AM EST) -- Though rival bids from third-party suitors rarely succeed, they can be discouraging after attorneys have spent months diligently working on an acquisition. However, there are ways lawyers can make it more likely their client will prevail, including by building protections against so-called interlopers into the original deal agreement.



The moment a merger agreement has been signed by both sides can be a relief, but the drama doesn’t always end there. Even in cases where there was a full-fledged auction prior to the deal being inked —...

