Taiwanese Steel Nail Cos. Hit With 78% Duties By Commerce

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced its final determinations based on adverse facts for anti-dumping duties against steel nail companies based in Taiwan in a filing to be published in the Federal Register Tuesday, with dumping margins around 78 percent.



Commerce’s International Trade Administration imposed dumping margins of 78.17 percent on Bonuts Hardware Logistic Co. Ltd.; PT Enterprise Inc. and its affiliated producer Pro-Team Coil Nail Enterprise Inc., referred to collectively as PT; and Unicatch Industrial Co. Ltd., as well as on two nonexamined companies...

To view the full article, register now.