US-China Food Fight Ready For Prime Time At WTO

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 2:50 PM EST) -- After more than a year of procedural wrangling, the U.S. and China are ready to square off at the World Trade Organization over Beijing’s tariff-rate quotas on food imports following the WTO Secretariat’s appointment Monday of three panelists to adjudicate the dispute.



The U.S. and China had agreed to move to the panel stage in September but could not come to an agreement on three panelists to examine the dispute, prompting WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo to intervene, per the organization’s rules.



Heading up the panel is trade...

