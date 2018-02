Fla. Judge Arrested In Prostitution Sting

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:54 PM EST) -- A Lee County, Florida, circuit judge has been released on bond following his arrest Friday for soliciting an undercover police officer for prostitution in a sting operation by the Naples Police Department and for resisting arrest.



Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman was placed on leave as of Monday. Twentieth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Michael T. McHugh will cover his civil docket, according to the court.



“Judge Rosman is currently on paid leave and is focusing on his family,” Court Public Information Officer Sara Miles...

