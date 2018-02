Kelley Drye, Alston Courtnage Steer $82M Seattle Loan

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP represented Allianz Real Estate of America Inc. in connection with its $82 million loan to Alston Courtnage & Bassetti LLP-counseled developer Urban Visions for the refinance of an office and retail building in Seattle, according to an announcement on Monday from borrower-side broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP.



The financing is for 200 Occidental, which is located in Seattle's Pioneer Square submarket and has a total of 182,346 square feet. The loan is for 15 years, and replaces existing debt on the property, HFF said...

To view the full article, register now.