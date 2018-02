Ace Fights $1.1M Pollution Award Coverage At 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- Ace American Insurance Co. told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that a Georgia federal judge erred in forcing it to cover now-bankrupt Exide Technologies for a $1.1 million judgment over acid damage at a battery factory owned by Wattles Co., asserting Exide's policy was meant to contain an exclusion for pollution claims.



Chubb Ltd. unit Ace is appealing U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen's November order in the insurer's dispute with Wattles over coverage for a judgment it won against Exide in underlying litigation. The judge issued...

