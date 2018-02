Congress Must Tackle Threat Bank Regs Pose To 5G Build-Out

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2018, 5:43 PM EST) -- The global race to 5G has put pressure on the Federal Communications Commission to free up high-band spectrum for the next generation of wireless technology, but the agency says its hands are tied until Congress solves a banking issue standing in the way of future spectrum auctions.



With South Korea using its Olympic spotlight to debut the world's first commercial 5G uses, the chorus of U.S. law- and policymakers encouraging the FCC to forge ahead toward a national network has crescendoed.



Indeed, a bipartisan pair in...

