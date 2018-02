Part Of Map Patent Survives Google Challenge At PTAB

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board found Monday that Google had shown certain claims of a Makor Issues & Rights Ltd. traffic system patent were invalid as obvious but said the internet giant failed to prove that several claims of a second Makor patent were void.



In one final written decision after inter partes review, the PTAB ruled that Google Inc. had demonstrated that four claims of one of Makor's patents were invalid as obvious in light of prior art. In another final written decision,...

To view the full article, register now.