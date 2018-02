5 New NLRB Advice Memos Labor Attys Should See

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel released a spate of advice memorandums Sunday offering opinions on various gray areas of federal labor law, including an entry finding that a Teamsters local had illegally set up a secret Facebook group to trash a member opposed to its bargaining strategy.



The 10 memos came from the NLRB's Division of Advice, which is part of the Office of the General Counsel. Most were authored by Barry J. Kearney, who was the associate general counsel in the NLRB’s Division...

To view the full article, register now.