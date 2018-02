Trump Seeks $4B For Border Wall, More Detention Beds

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump asked for more than $4 billion to construct a southern border wall and to house thousands more undocumented immigrants in detention centers nationwide as part of his fiscal year 2018 budget proposal unveiled Monday.



The proposal would increase the capacity of immigration detention centers to an average of 52,000 beds daily, a 25 percent jump from last year. It also calls for $782 million to hire and sustain 2,750 more officials at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,...

