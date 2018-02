German Court Finds Facebook Privacy Settings Illegal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- Facebook’s failure to obtain users’ informed consent before collecting their data was illegal, a German court has said, as European authorities continue to scrutinize how tech companies use massive troves of data to send consumers targeted advertisements.



The Berlin Regional Court found that Facebook flouted Germany’s data protection law by turning data sharing settings on by default. One preactivated setting on Facebook’s smartphone app shared users' locations to the people they are chatting with, the court said. The company also preticked a box authorizing search engines...

