Fed. Circ. Affirms ITC Import Ban On Infringing Bosch Saws

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Monday an International Trade Commission decision barring imports of certain Robert Bosch GmbH table saws that the agency had determined infringed safety patents held by SawStop LLC.



In a one-line nonprecedential order, the panel upheld an ITC order last year barring the imports despite the German tool manufacturer's arguments that Oregon-based SawStop couldn’t meet the demand for safety saws and that the ban would cause injuries.



The patents-in-suit cover a variety of injury-mitigation technologies that enable a saw to sense misplaced fingers and...

