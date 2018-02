5th Circ. Nom's Resume Marked By Texas Policy Battles

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:18 PM EST) -- Through his work for the state of Texas, Andrew S. Oldham, President Donald Trump's latest pick for the Fifth Circuit, has built a track record championing conservative policies in high-profile cases on abortion access, fair housing and immigration.



Oldham, who is currently general counsel to Gov. Greg Abbott, was previously floated as a possible contender for a Fifth Circuit nomination last year, although Trump ultimately nominated Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner James Ho to the appellate court instead.



Following the...

