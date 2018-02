Proposed Trump Budget Would Slice DOL Funding By $2.6B

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s funding would be cut by $2.6 billion to about $9.4 billion under a 2019 budget proposal unveiled Monday by the Trump administration, but the proposal included support for investments in Trump administration priorities like apprenticeship programs and employer compliance programs.



Funding for the DOL under Monday’s proposal would be $9.4 billion, which represents a 21 percent cut from the funding level enacted in fiscal year 2017. The funding request for the DOL closely mirrors a budget blueprint President Donald Trump's administration...

