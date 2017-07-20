PTAB Won't Review 2 Humira Patents In Sandoz Challenge

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied challenges to two patents for AbbVie Inc.’s blockbuster autoimmune drug Humira, finding that generics maker Sandoz Inc. hadn’t shown they were likely invalid.



The board refused to grant Sandoz’s requests in July for inter partes review for U.S. Patent Numbers 9,512,216 B2 and 8,802,100 B2, concluding in separate opinions on Friday that the generics maker provided insufficient evidence that either patent was obvious in light of prior art.



The ‘216 patent relates to dosing methods for treating chronic plaque...

