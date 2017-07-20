PTAB Won't Review 2 Humira Patents In Sandoz Challenge
The board refused to grant Sandoz’s requests in July for inter partes review for U.S. Patent Numbers 9,512,216 B2 and 8,802,100 B2, concluding in separate opinions on Friday that the generics maker provided insufficient evidence that either patent was obvious in light of prior art.
The ‘216 patent relates to dosing methods for treating chronic plaque...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login