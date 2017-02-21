1-800-Flowers Can't End Suit Over Accessibility To Blind

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday rejected 1-800-Flowers.com Inc.’s attempt to escape a lawsuit alleging its websites are not accessible enough to blind and visually impaired customers, finding its arguments failed to hold water.



U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani denied 1-800-Flowers.com’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by disability rights organization Access Now Inc. and Lisa Gathers, R. David New, and Stephen Theberge alleging its websites violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires entities to take steps to make sure individuals with disabilities...

