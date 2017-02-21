1-800-Flowers Can't End Suit Over Accessibility To Blind

By Christine Powell

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday rejected 1-800-Flowers.com Inc.’s attempt to escape a lawsuit alleging its websites are not accessible enough to blind and visually impaired customers, finding its arguments failed to hold water.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani denied 1-800-Flowers.com’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by disability rights organization Access Now Inc. and Lisa Gathers, R. David New, and Stephen Theberge alleging its websites violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires entities to take steps to make sure individuals with disabilities...
Case Information

Case Title

Gathers et al v. 1-800-FLOWERS.com, Inc.


Case Number

1:17-cv-10273

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Americans with Disabilities - Other

Judge

Indira Talwani

Date Filed

February 21, 2017

