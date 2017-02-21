1-800-Flowers Can't End Suit Over Accessibility To Blind
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani denied 1-800-Flowers.com’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by disability rights organization Access Now Inc. and Lisa Gathers, R. David New, and Stephen Theberge alleging its websites violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires entities to take steps to make sure individuals with disabilities...
