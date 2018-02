US Soccer Taps New President Amid Turmoil

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation on Saturday elected vice president Carlos Cordeiro to be its 32nd president as the organization looks to turn things around after the men's national team's ouster from the 2018 World Cup and to navigate an antitrust suit alleging “overt favoritism” toward certain leagues.



In the organization's first contested election since 1998, Carlos Cordeiro was named president on the third ballot submission. Cordeiro relieves former president Sunil Gulati and will serve a four-year term as the organization looks to start fresh after the...

