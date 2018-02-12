Nossaman Adds Health Care Litigator To Austin Office
Jody Rudman, a native of Texas, comes to Nossaman with 24 years of experience representing clients at the state and federal level as well as on appeals to the Fifth Circuit. She most recently practiced at Cunningham Swaim LLP and for four years before that was a partner with former federal judge Joe Kendall at The Kendall Law Group. She...
