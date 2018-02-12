Nossaman Adds Health Care Litigator To Austin Office

By Michelle Casady

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- Nossaman LLP has bolstered its health care practice group with the hiring of a litigator to join its office in Austin, Texas, the firm announced Monday.

Jody Rudman, a native of Texas, comes to Nossaman with 24 years of experience representing clients at the state and federal level as well as on appeals to the Fifth Circuit. She most recently practiced at Cunningham Swaim LLP and for four years before  that was a partner with former federal judge Joe Kendall at The Kendall Law Group. She...
